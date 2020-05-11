Finally. Apple is to include 5G connectivity in its upcoming iPhone 12 portfolio, that will also reportedly offer improve screen refresh rates

More details about the upcoming iPhone 12 smartphones has been revealed after a number of ‘exclusive leaks’ about the new handsets were published online.

Max Weinbach provided new details in the upcoming smartphones in the EverythingApplePro’s video, available here.

Weinbach is noted mostly for his leaks about the latest smartphones from Apple rival Samsung, but now he has provided ‘exclusive leaks’ about Apple’s new phones for EverythingApplePro.

iPhone 12

One of the most notable features in the concentration on battery life for the new devices, that will finally offer 5G connectivity for users.

For example, as reported on 9to5mac, the iPhone 12 will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, although this may only be available on the Pro models.

It seems the iPhone 12 will dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes in order to conserve battery life. And to support the 120Hz feature, the internal battery is also increasing in capacity to cope with a phone that is refreshing the display rapidly for extended periods.

Indeed, it has been reported that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, will feature a battery capacity in excess of 4400mAH.

According to the EverythingApplePro video, Apple is also going to deliver Face ID improvements, beyond the smaller notch design change. In practice this means that Face ID will support a wider angle of view to allow unlocking at more angles.

And of course there are going to be some camera improvements thrown in for good measure, with Apple reportedly improving low-light photography with faster autofocus and improved image stabilisation.

A new LiDAR scanner may also reportedly be used to enhance autofocus further.

