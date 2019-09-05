New Xperia 5 smartphone from Sony is a return to compact designs that fit comfortably in the palm of the hand

Sony has unveiled a new compact smartphone at the IFA consumer conference in Berlin, with the the new Xperia 5.

The new device is apparently so compact it can fit on the size of a person’s palm, as Sony is claiming the new device “is designed with a pleasing symmetry to fit easily and comfortably in your hand,” thanks to it being only 68mm wide.

Sony says the Xperia 5 is designed for film enthusiasts as its “triple lens camera with Eye AF technology from Sony’s Alpha cameras, delivers continuous burst shooting at up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure) with increased calculations up to30fps.”

Xperia 5

The new phone comes with a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED display and Dolby Atmos sound.

“With Xperia 5 we’ve brought what our customers loved from Xperia1 into a smaller design with the latest award-winning technology from Sony,”said Mitsuya Kishida, President, Sony Mobile Communications. “Xperia5 continues to bring uncompromised performance and leading experiences to a smartphone, only possible with Sony.”

The phone itself comes in four colours and has a metal frame that is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back. It is also IP65/IP68 certified water resistance.

Xperia 5 also comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and boasts an integrated X24 LTE Modem.

Xperia 5 also features Smart Stamina, USB PD fast charging and a 3140mAh battery.

There is no word on pricing yet, but the Xperia 5 will be available to pre-order in Europe starting next week.

It is expected to be available sometime in October.