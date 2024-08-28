Digital detoxing. HMD teams up with Mattel for HMD Barbie flip phone with no mobile browsing or social media

HMD Global has teamed up with toy maker Mattel to launch the HMD Barbie flip phone, that seeks to tackle smartphone and social media addiction.

Human Mobile Devices described the new retro device as “a cute, pint-sized feature flip phone designed for less browsing and more fun this summer.”

It said the HMD Barbie phone is designed for “living in the real world without digital distraction” and “features a retro design with calls, texts and no social media – perfect for taking a smartphone break,” the firm stated.

HMD Barbie phone

Human Mobile Devices said the new HMD Barbie phone “brings a burst of nostalgia and a splash of glam to your everyday life in the form of a retro flip phone.”

“It’s pink, it’s chic, it’s sleek, it’s got a mirror on the front (so you can touch up on the go) and it is the perfect tool to live your best life and take a vacation from your smartphone,” the firm stated.

It comes with two alternative cases: the brightly coloured swirls of the 1992’s iconic Totally Hair Barbie doll and a vintage ‘shooting heart’ design. There is also a beaded phone strap that can be adorned with iconic Barbie phone charms including a tiny roller skate, and a Barbie doll-sized ice cream.

In addition, the user can choose from a selection of sparkly gems and retro vintage Barbie stickers to decorate it.

“In our fast-paced digital world, it can often feel like the online buzz never stops,” said HMD’s global chief marketing officer Lars Silberbauer. “This phone encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun, all with the help of a true cultural icon, Barbie.” “Barbie is as popular as she’s ever been, and feature phones are continuing to go from strength to strength – we’re bringing two brilliant things together,” said Silberbauer. “We cannot wait for people to get their hands on the device and take a holiday from their smartphone”. “At Mattel we have an unwavering commitment to design and innovation and this exciting new phone is a great example of that, tapping into important insights into how people want to limit their screen time,” added head of licensing at Mattel EMEA, Ruth Henriquez. “HMD has created amazing easter eggs which will make the user experience even more special and playful, sure to delight Barbie fans all over the world,” said Henriquez. Read also : IDC Raises Smartphone Shipment Forecast Amid GenAI Optimism

Digital detox

HMD claimed that in recent years more and more GenZ’s and young people are choosing to limit their screen time and switch off from time to time.

Since 2021, talking to friends online has dropped by 13 percent, the firm stated (quoting data from GWI Social), while seeing friends in person has shot up by 28 percent.

The Barbie phone also comes with a bespoke user interface including Barbie wallpapers and Barbie app icons to support digital wellbeing including ‘Digital balance tips’, ‘BarbieMeditation’ and in the settings you will find ‘Self-care reminders’.

A “Hi Barbie” voice welcomes users when they turn on the phone, and they will see a missed call notification from Ken.

Even the sounds and alarms are relaxing, with ringtones to choose from including ‘floating’, ‘Coastal’, ‘DreamHouse’, ‘Azure Barbie’, and ‘Surf Chimes’.

The device also comes with hidden easter eggs for key Barbie dates and words.

Specs, prices

HMD Barbie Phone features a 2.8-inch main screen as well as a 1.77-inch cover screen. Under the hood it comes with a Unisoc T107 chipset with 64MB RAM and 128MB storage – expandable up to 32GB via the microSD card slot.

It features a single VGA (0.3MP) camera, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, a headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The phone is available now in Europe and the UK and costs a modest €129 or £99.

For US customers it will cost $129 and will be available for pre-order on 23September and will ship on 1 October.