Press invites for ‘Wonderlust’ event on Tuesday 12 September have been dispatched, where iPhone 15 will be unveiled

The arrival of the new iPhone 15 is just weeks away, after Apple sent out press invites for its so called ‘Wonderlust’ event.

Invited media will be able to attend the event at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The general public however can watch the event online here at 6pm BST (10 am PST) on Tuesday 12 September.

Apple is widely expected to announce the new iPhone 15 lineup, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Wonderlust event

Specifically, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones at its traditional Autumn event. These new handsets include:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The entry level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to largely adopt the features currently found in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This potentially means a 48MP camera, A16 Bionic Chip, as well as the Dynamic Island.

New colours and the long-expected USB-C charging are also expected to be delivered.

Most of the new changes however will be centred around the more premium iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets.

These top of the range handsets are expected to include an A17 Bionic chip, the first 3 nanometre processor in a smartphone, housed inside a new redesigned titanium frame, that also boasts an programmable action button.

Again, these new handsets are expected to feature a faster USB-C charging port that will finally replace Apple’s legacy Lightning port.

The new USB-C port could also potentially allow for faster data transfers, useful for people shooting high definition video footage on the iPhone.

The new premium handsets are also expected to offer improved battery life, periscope zoom lens and greater storage capacity.

Higher prices

Unfortunately, these top of the line handsets are also expected to be more expensive, with starting price of $1,099 and $1,199.

UK and European users will likely pay even more than this.

The “Wonderlust.” event comes about three months after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, where the tech giant unveiled updates to hardware and software products, as well as its highly ambitious spatial computing headset, the Apple Vision Pro.