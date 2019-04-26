Apple Issues Recall On UK Plugs

Shock recall for plugs shipped in the UK, Hong Kong and Singapore between 2003 and 2010

Apple has issued a shock recall for three-prong AC wall plug adapters designed primarily for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

It should be noted that Apple USB power adapters are not affected by the recall, but owners of the affected plugs are urged to stop using them due to a risk of electric shock.

Recalls of this nature are not uncommon. In 2015 for example EE recalled all its powerbar models due to a fire risk, and Sony in 2009 recalled its power adapters.

Plug recall

Even Apple has had to recall some of its products in the past.

Last year for example Apple offered a free replacement battery for certain non-touch MacBook Pros affected by a battery problem.

More serious was in 2016 when Apple was forced to recall some two-prong plug adapters designed for use in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Continental Europe, New Zealand and South Korea amid fears they could electrocute users.

British users were unaffected at the time, but Apple’s new recall notice has warned UK users to check their three prong AC wall plug adapters after six incidents were reported.

“Apple has determined that, in very rare cases, the Apple three-prong AC wall plug adapters designed primarily for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong may break and create a risk of electrical shock if exposed metal parts are touched,” said the firm.

“This wall plug adapter shipped from 2003 to 2010 with Mac and certain iOS devices, and was also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit,” it said.

It said that affected three-prong wall plug adapters are white, with no letters in the inside slot where it attaches to an Apple power adapter.

New adapters are white with gray on the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter.

Apple USB power adapters are not affected by this program.

Affected users are being urged to contact Apple support, make an appointment at an Apple Store, or located an authorised Apple Service Provider.