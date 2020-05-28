Fully updated Apple devices contain the exploit that allows the first public jailbreak for Apple’s iOS operating system for nearly four years

Apple is facing a jailbreak vulnerability for all its devices that run the latest iOS operating system, namely iOS 13.5.

The flaw is first to work on fully-updated devices for four years and could be used maliciously, the researchers have warned.

Apple dictates which apps can run on its devices and likes its operating systems to go un-manipulated whilst remaining in full control. Jailbreaking is the process by which the system and user interface are opened up to user changes. Particularly alluring, jailbreaking enables Apple devices to copy files without accepting iTunes end-user agreement for example.

Jailbreak flaw

Pwn20wnd discovered the underlying vulnerability powering the new jailbreak, but didn’t go into any specific details about the flaw.

However, Pwn20wnd told Vice that Apple’s iOS has become a ‘big target for attackers’, and the constant adding of new features creates new attack surfaces.

The researchers insisted that security mechanisms are intact, but warned that it will likely take Apple “least two or three weeks to release a patch.”

“iPhones are getting more secure every year because Apple is learning their mistakes from public jailbreaks or attacks they find in the wild,” Pwn20wnd told Motherboard in an online chat.

Pwn20wnd told Motherboard that iPhone case company Phone Rebel had bought advertising space inside the jailbreak application.

Apple did not reply to a request for comment, according to the Daily Mail.

Quiz: How well do you know Apple?