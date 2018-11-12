Apple Offers Free Repairs For Faulty iPhone X, Macbook Models

Tech giant offers free-of-charge repair for problems with the expensive iPhone X and Macbook

Apple said last week that it would fix its iPhone X and some Macbook models after product quality control problems were uncovered.

The iPhone X, which launched last year at a starting price of $999 in the United States, is said to suffer from problems associated with its touch screen. The Macbook is affected by problems with its solid-state drives (SSDs).

It comes after Apple found itself in hot water which resulted in it issuing a rare public apology, after it was discovered that Apple had deliberately slowed down older iPhones, in order to help avoid unexpected handset shutdowns.

Free repair

The problems with the iPhone X and some Macbooks were revealed when Apple launched new Exchange and Repair Extension Programs for both of those devices.

“Apple has determined that some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module,” Apple reportedly said.

The iPhone touchscreen displays may sometimes stop responding to touch, either altogether or ‘intermittently’.

The touchscreen is also said to be affected by ghost touches, where ‘the display reacts even though it was not touched’.

This problem only affects the original iPhone X, and NOT the iPhone XS and XR which superseded that model.

SSD fault

But a potentially much more serious fault has been discovered with the standard 13-inch MacBook Pro which boasts the OLED Touch Bar on the keyboard. That said, the tech titan only says a “limited number” of devices were affected on the recall pages.

But the problem could result in data loss, as a “limited number” of 128GB and 256GB solid state drives in the 13-inch MacBook Pro units “may result in data loss and failure of the drive”.

Buyers who purchases united between June 2017 and June 2018 should check Apple’s support pages.

Apple is repairing both devices completely free of charge, but only if the device is undamaged in any other way (cracked screen etc).

