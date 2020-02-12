Second attempt at folding phone arrives, dubbed the Z Flip, coupled with Samsung’s new flagship device namely the Galaxy S20

Samsung has taken the wraps off its range of mobile devices that includes its expected folding flip phone, as well as a new range of flagship 5G smartphones.

Samsung launched the new products at simultaneous ‘Samsung unpackaged’ events in San Francisco and London on Tuesday evening.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 family of smartphones are 5G enabled and concentrate on cameras, whereas the 4G Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is the electronics giant’s second foray into the folding phone segment.

Galaxy Z Flip

The phone that is grabbing the most headlines is of course the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. This is a foldable flip phone, that presents a clamshell design that will be familiar to users of the new Motorola Razr.

The fact that this device is foldable means that the device is both compact and portable, and can easily fit into both men’s and women’s pockets.

When folded using its hideaway hinge, the body of the phone is just 73.6 x 87.4mm, but when it is unfolded it measures 73.6 x 167.3mm. The smartphone weighs just 183 grams.

The cover display (when folded) is a 1.1 super AMOLED, 300 x 112, 303ppi. There a dual rear camera (a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP Wide-angle camera).

It is available in three colours, namely Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold.

A video of the device can be found here.

When unfolded, the Z Flip boasts a 6.7in foldable AMOLED screen on the inside, and in an effort to allay concerns about durability, Samsung said the device can be opened and closed more than 200,000 times.

The Z Flip is 4G only and runs Android 10. It boasts a 64-bit Octa-Core processor (2.95GHz maximum clock speed). It also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal store, and a 3,300mAh dual battery that can be charged both wirelessly and with a cable.

The Z Flip will cost a very hefty $1,380 in the US and £1,300 in the UK, and will be available on Friday 14 February.

Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

The Samsung event also saw the arrival of Samsung’s new flagship portfolio namely the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

And yes, these new phones have skipped nine numbers as its last flagship device was the Galaxy S10.

These are 5G phones, and as can be expected by the fact that Samsung produces its own screens and chips (besides phones), the South Korean giant has thrown the proverbial kitchen sink at the devices, making sure they are full of the latest and greats components.

For example the screens have high 120Hz refresh rates and are bigger than ever, and the cameras are able to zoom farther and boast megapixels in the hundreds.

And even the batteries are bigger.

These new phones will be available on 6 March, with prices ranging from $999.99 to $1,599.99 (Preorders begin on 21 February).

As mentioned above, there are three flavours of the flagship device: the S20 (the smallest), S20+ and S20 Ultra (the biggest).

Samsung has concentrated on provide all three models with massive camera modules. However the Ultra boasts a truly astonishing camera setup.

Both the S20+ and Ultra feature the Space Zoom camera (a three-camera system, to the S20’s two).

However the Ultra comes with a 48-megapixel folded lens is a hybrid of optical and digital zoom that offers a combined 100x.

Under the hood, the internal components are mostly the same across the three models, with latest Qualcomm 865 chips powering the devices.

This is coupled with impressive starting specs of 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The S20 offers an impressive 4,000 mAh battery. But the bigger models go one stage further, with the S20+ boasting a 4,500 mAh battery and Ultra a 5,000 mAh battery.

Quiz: Think you know all about Samsung?