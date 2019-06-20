Samsung Galaxy Fold ‘Ready’ For Launch

Take two. Samsung executive confirms folding smartphone-tablet hybrid is fixed and ready for launch

Samsung Electronics could be soon to announce the launch of its innovative folding smartphone-tablet device, the Galaxy Fold.

A Samsung executive confirmed this week that “most” of the problems with the device are fixed and that it is almost ready to launch.

It comes after Samsung confirmed last month that it had a plan to fix its Galaxy Fold, after problems emerged with its cutting edge display.

Galaxy Fold

Samsung had first revealed the Galaxy Fold to the world earlier this year and was under pressure to bring it to market ahead of rivals Huawei and Xiaomi.

Samsung had planned to put its $2,000 (£1,800) device on sale in the US on 26 April and in the UK on 3 May.

But it was forced to postpone the launch after early reviewers reported faults with the folding display, which halted media events for the device in the Far East,

Essentially, a number of reviewers found one or both halves of the folding screen began flickering and finally died after less than 48 hours of use.

Samsung claimed the revolutionary device had been tested to withstand 200,000 folds in its lifetime, or more than 100 folds per day for five years.

But Samsung did acknowledge that in some cases damage may have been caused by “impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge”.

It also found that “substances found inside the device” may have affected display performance.

These substances are thought to include dust and fluff getting in between the two screens.

In an apparently separate issue, some reviewers also peeled away a protective layer of plastic from the front of the screen that was intended to remain in place, thinking it was a temporary screen protector, when in fact it was part of the screen.

Almost ready

Samsung’s fixes for the problem reportedly included reducing the size of the hinge so the pre-existing protective frame is the right size to protect the part.

Samsung also reportedly expanded the screen’s plastic film so it tucks into the handset’s frame, so that consumers won’t think it is removable like a screen protector.

And now it seems Samsung has got on top of the issues.

In a recent appearance, Samsung Display VP Kim Seong-cheol was quoted by Android Police as saying that the Galaxy Fold is almost ready to launch.

“Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market,” he reportedly said at an industry conference this week.

Quiz: Think you know all about Samsung?