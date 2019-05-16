Samsung Ready With Galaxy Fold Fix – Report

Electronics giant reportedly solves the problem with its folding smartphone with hinge and screen changes

Samsung Electronics reportedly has a plan to fix its Galaxy Fold tablet-smartphone hybrid, after problems emerged with its cutting edge display.

The South Korean electronics giant is also said to be hoping to set a release date of next month, after the device initial release was postponed days before its slated release date.

Samsung had planned to put its $2,000 (£1,800) device on sale in the US on 26 April and in the UK on 3 May.

Folding flaws

But the decision to delay the launch came after early reviewers reported faults with the folding display, which halted media events for the device in the Far East,

Samsung had announced the Galaxy Fold earlier this year and was under pressure to bring it to market ahead of rivals Huawei and Xiaomi.

But in April, a number of reviewers found one or both halves of the folding screen began flickering and finally died after less than 48 hours of use.

Samsung claimed the revolutionary device had been tested to withstand 200,000 folds in its lifetime, or more than 100 folds per day for five years.

But Samsung did acknowledge that in some cases damage may have been caused by “impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge”.

It also found that “substances found inside the device” may have affected display performance.

These substances are thought to include dust and fluff getting in between the two screens.

In an apparently separate issue, some reviewers also peeled away a protective layer of plastic from the front of the screen that was intended to remain in place, thinking it was a temporary screen protector, when in fact it was part of the screen.

Samsung plan

So Samsung went back to drawing board and now it apparently has a plan, which could include it releasing the device as soon as next month.

Yonhap News reported Wednesday that Samsung is to reduce the size of the hinge so the pre-existing protective frame is the right size to protect the part.

Samsung is also now reportedly set to expand the screen’s plastic film so it tucks into the handset’s frame, so that consumers won’t think it is removable like a screen protector.

