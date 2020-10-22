Watch out Zoom! WhatsApp is reportedly deliver voice and video calling to WhatsApp Web, its desktop based offering

Facebook’s WhatsApp is reportedly bringing new features to the desktop version of its messaging solution.

At the moment, the companion WhatsApp Web essentially mirrors chats and messages found on the smartphone version.

But now according to WhatsApp expert WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web will soon gain the ability to make voice and video calls, which until now has been limited to the mobile app.

Voice, video calls

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for a staggering $22bn, despite the fact that WhatsApp at the time had a tiny revenue stream.

Since then, it has grown to become one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world.

But now it is reported that voice and video calls are just weeks away from the desktop-based WhatsApp Web version, which is available for both Windows and Mac computers.

“WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage,” wrote WABetaInfo, and also provided screenshots of the beta menu options

It said that version 2.2034.7, which will let you take and make WhatsApp calls directly from the desktop client, is currently being beta tested.

“When you receive a call from WhatsApp Web, a window will be presented where you can accept or decline the incoming call,” according to WABetaInfo.

“When you call someone, WhatsApp will show another type of window, it’s smaller and it includes the status of the call.”

Zoom challenge?

And in a move that is could potentially worry Zoom and Google Duo, WhatsApp Web will also include the ability to conduct group voice and video calls.

This could see WhatsApp Web being used for group video conferencing calls, which are being widely used by those remote working from the office during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

In July this year it was reported that Facebook was developing functionality to allow WhatsApp users to chat with Messenger users, and vice versa.