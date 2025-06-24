Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ride hailing giant Uber and Alphabet’s self-driving venture Waymo have launched their robotaxi service in Atlanta.

Uber announced on Tuesday that “starting today, Atlantans can get matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle (AV) exclusively on the Uber app — bringing together Waymo’s cutting-edge technology and Uber’s proven platform for a ride that’s electric, autonomous, and all-around unforgettable.”

It was back in September 2024 when both firms had said they would jointly bring the Waymo One service to Austin, Texas, and to Atlanta. In March Uber confirmed that “Austin riders can be matched with a Waymo autonomous vehicle (AV) on the Uber app”.

In comparison, it was only last weekend when Elon Musk and Tesla began offering a much more limited robotaxi service (10 to 20 vehicles with a safety operator onboard) to invited attendees only.

Uber, Waymo in Atlanta

Now Uber riders in Atlanta who request an UberX, Comfort, or Comfort Electric could be matched with a Waymo fully autonomous all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicle – at no additional cost. The user has the option to accept or switch to a non-AV ride.

Once the Waymo vehicle arrives, Uber riders can unlock the doors, open the trunk (boot), and start the trip – all from the Uber app. 24/7 assistance or customer support is available in both the Uber app and Waymo’s in-car screens.

The Uber/Waymo service covers 65 square miles of Atlanta – from Downtown to Buckhead to Capitol View – with plans to expand in the future.

“We’re excited to continue partnering with Waymo to introduce our customers to a future of transportation that is increasingly electric and autonomous,” said Uber. “Enjoy your ride, Atlanta!”

US expansion

It is clear that Waymo is dominating the robotaxi landscape in the United states, and is currently the largest player by far as it continues to expand in various American cities.

Last week Waymo applied for a permit with the New York City Department of Transportation to begin testing its robotaxis on the complex and congested streets of that city.

In May Waymo has confirmed it had conducted 10 million trips, which had doubled since the start of 2025.

On a weekly basis, Waymo is currently delivering more than 250,000 paid robotaxi (without a driver), Alphabet confirmed in its April earnings report.

It operates in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Austin, Texas.

In Phoenix and Austin it offers a robotaxi via the Uber app.

Waymo is also planning to offer a robotaxi service in Miami and Washington, DC.