Twitter Introduces ‘Voice Tweets’

Twitter introduces audio tweets for limited number of iOS users, in an effort to bring a more “human touch” to the platform

Twitter has announced this week that it will be adding a new feature for a selected number of users of the micro-blogging platform.

In a blog post, Twitter revealed it was “testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.”

Twitter of course is currently engaged in a bit of a spat with US President Donald Trump, when it placed warning fact-checking labels on a couple of his tweets for the first time. It also hid one of President Trump’s tweets, because it violated rules about glorifying violence.

Audio tweets

But aside from political controversy, Twitter has opted to introduce a new feature for a limited number of iOS users, with the potential to complicate its effort to clamp down on misleading tweets.

“Tweeting with your voice is not too different from Tweeting with text,” said Twitter. “To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. You’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice.”

“Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio,” it said. Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you’re done, tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet.”

Twitter ditched its 140-character limit on direct messages back in 2015, and in 2017 extended its 140-character limit for posts for the first time in its history.

Twitter said that people will see a voice tweet appear on their timeline alongside other tweets. In order to listen to an audio tweet, the user will need to tap the image.

Users can listen to the tweet, whilst they are still scrolling or doing other things on a phone.

“Creating voice Tweets will be available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start but in the coming weeks everyone on iOS should be able to Tweet with their voice,” said Twitter. “Everyone will be able to see (hear) them and reply.”

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” the platform concluded. Whether it’s #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighbourhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice.”

