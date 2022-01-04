Personal Twitter account of congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene goes the way of her idol Donald Trump, and is permanently suspended

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account (@mtgreenee) of controversial Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, for persistent Covid misinformation.

In August Congresswoman Greene’s account was issued a ‘fourth strike’ and was suspended by Twitter for a week, after she once again violated the platform’s policies for a second time in the space of a month, for saying vaccines were failing.

Greene is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, and a believer of QAnon and other conspiracy theories, and has previously called for the execution of Democratic officials.

Space lasers

In 2021 Greene blamed jews for the space lasers that she said had started damaging wildfires in the United States.

She has also previously questioned the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, and alleged school shootings were staged.

In February 2021, the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, called Greene’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican party”.

Her extremist views also resulted in the Democratic-led House ejecting her from committee assignments.

Her controversial tweets previously breached Twitter’s policies on at least two separate occasions for misleading information about Coronavirus, causing Twitter to suspend her account for 12 hours each time.

Twitter it should be remembered in March 2021 launched its “strike” system, which uses artificial intelligence to identify misleading coronavirus posts that could cause harm.

The platform has been clamping down on Covid misinformation for a while now. In November 2020 for example, Twitter permanently suspended the account of the conspiracy theorist David Icke for misleading Coronavirus posts.

Under Twitter’s strike rules, two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension (as happened in August to Greene); and five strikes or more can get an account permanently removed.

Final strike

It seems that Greene did not learn the lessons, and continued to sprout misleading information.

Greene claimed her account was suspended after she tweeted statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database which includes raw data.

The offending tweet reportedly falsely referenced “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths”.

“We’ve been clear that … we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokesperson was quoted by the Guardian newspaper as saying on Sunday.

The congresswoman’s personal Twitter account @mtgreenee had more than 465,000 followers before its permanent suspension.

Her official congressional account @RepMTG, which has more than 386,000 followers, remains active.

Greene Response

In a statement on the Telegram app on Sunday, Greene lashed out at Twitter.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she claimed. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.” “Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide,” she claimed. “Big tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Trump ban

So now Greene has now earned herself a permanent Twitter ban, just like her hero, former President Donald Trump.

Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform in January 2021 for his role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January, which resulted in the deaths of five people (including one police officer who was beaten to death).

Trump lashed out at Facebook and other social networking platforms over his continued ban from their services, calling the bans a “total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country”.

In May Twitter suspended an account for sharing the posts from Donald Trump’s short-lived communications website. Members of Trump’s team had created user accounts to share Trump’s viewpoints.

Donald Trump in June closed down the communications or blog website that he launched to publish content ‘straight from the desk’ of the former president of the United States.

In October 2021 Trump revealed plans to launch a social networking platform, saying the new platform will be called ‘TRUTH Social’ and it is being created “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”