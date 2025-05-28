Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The US state of Texas will require Apple and Google to verify the ages of users carrying out app downloads.

Reuters reported that Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed a bill into law to enforce age verification measures on Apple and Google app stores.

Texas is not the first US state to pass such measures. In March this year Utah became the first state in America to pass legislation requiring app stores to verify the ages of those downloading app.

Besides requiring app stores to verify users’ ages, the legislation also requires parental consent for minors to download apps to their devices.

Age verification

It should be remembered that Utah has a population of only 3.5 million people.

Texas however is the second most populous state in the United States, with a total population of 31.3 million, which greatly extends the reach and impact of this Texas law.

It is understood that similar bills (to Utah and Texas) have been introduced in at least eight other US states.

Meanwhile US lawmakers have also introduced a federal bill known as the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA).

The Utah and Texas legislation comes amid an ongoing debate on how best to protect children from the impact of social media and smartphone usage.

In the UK for example, Ofcom has stated that “robust” age verification checks on all websites containing online pornography, must be in place by July 2025 at the latest.

Meanwhile Australia in November 2024 passed what it called “world leading legislation” that banned social media for children under-16 years of age.

Texas Online Safety Bill

So what is the Texas law now requiring Apple and Google to obey?

Well both Apple and Alphabet’s Google from 1 January will be required to verify the age of users of their app stores, and requires parental consent to download apps or make in-app purchases for users aged below 18.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook had called Governor Abbott earlier this month in a bid to halt the passage of the state’s bill.

But that has not stopped the legislation from being passed.

Another Texas bill, passed in the state’s House of Representatives and awaiting a Senate vote, would restrict social media apps to users over 18.