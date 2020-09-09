PUBG Cuts Tencent Ties After Indian Ban

Effort to persuade Indian authorities not to ban PUBG Mobile, sees South Korean developer cut ties to Chinese publisher Tencent

The tensions between China and India continue to spill over into the technology sector, with the ongoing Indian clampdown on Chinese apps.

Earlier this month New Delhi banned a further 118 mobile apps, mostly from Chinese companies. That ban included the popular videogame PUBG Mobile, published by Chinese firm Tencent Holdings.

But now the game’s South Korean developer has severed PUBG Mobile’s ties with Tencent in India, in an effort to persuade Indian authorities not to ban the game in that country.

India move

“PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite in India,” the developer announced. “PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company,” it added.

The South Korean publisher said it wants to work “hand-in-hand” with the Indian government to find a solution.

“In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India,” the developer said. “Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.”

Sino-Indian tensions

India and Chine have been at the centre of escalating tensions since June, after military forces of both countries clashed along the Sino-Indian border.

Fighting between the two nations in the region resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers (including an officer). China claimed 43 of its soldiers were hurt.

India then banned 59 Chinese apps, including ByteDance’s TikTok, Alibaba’s UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community app.

India also deployed troops on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along the disputed Himalayan border.