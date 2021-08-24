A security research team uncovered a a problem with the default permissions settings in an app-building tool from Microsoft.

The tool at the centre of the data leak scare is called Microsoft Power Apps, and the problem was originally discovered in May by the security research team at UpGuard.

UpGuard found that the default permissions settings in Microsoft Power Apps were to blame for exposing the data of 38 million people online.

Data leak

Unfortunately, it seems that the exposed data includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and Covid-19 vaccination status.

“The UpGuard Research team can now disclose multiple data leaks resulting from Microsoft Power Apps portals configured to allow public access – a new vector of data exposure,” wrote the researchers in the blog post. “UpGuard notified 47 entities of exposures involving personal information, including governmental bodies like Indiana, Maryland, and New York City, and private companies like American Airlines, J.B. Hunt, and Microsoft, for a total of 38 million records across all portals,” it added.

In late June UpGuard notified Microsoft of the issue, but it closed the investigation after a few days as it felt the flaw was “by design” and not an actual security breach.

Microsoft however did eventually did take follow up actions, and at some point, Redmond notified government cloud customers of this issue.

The software giant also released a tool for checking Power Apps portals and planned changes to the product so that table permissions will be enforced by default.

And the good news is that there is no evidence of the data being exploited.

“While we understand (and agree with) Microsoft’s position that the issue here is not strictly a software vulnerability, it is a platform issue that requires code changes to the product, and thus should go in the same workstream as vulnerabilities,” said the researchers.

Vendor responsibility

At least one security expert noted that vendors have to take responsibility for ensuring that their solutions are secure by design.