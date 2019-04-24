Microsoft Paint To Remain Part Of Windows 10

Microsoft has given one of its longest-serving apps a stay of execution, after it confirmed that MS Paint will remain in the iteration of Windows 10.

A Microsoft developer has confirmed that the app would still be included in Windows 10, when an update is shipped next month.

It comes after Microsoft had promised it would not kill off the much loved ‘Paint’ application in 2017, and that Windows 10 users would still be able to download it from the Windows Store.

Not dead

That promise came after the software giant said two years ago that app would be “deprecated” or removed completely from future versions of Windows 10.

The next Windows 10 update launches in May, and there was doubt about whether Paint would still be included.

But the ancient app has survived, after a Microsoft developer confirmed that Paint would be included.

“Yes, MSPaint will be included in 1903. It’ll remain included in Windows 10 for now,” tweeted Brandon LeBlanc, senior program manager at the software giant.

But the words “for now” may not put concern at the long-term prospects of the app to bed.

For those that don’t know, Microsoft Paint is a simple computer graphics app that has been included with all versions of Microsoft Windows.

The very first version of Paint was introduced with the first version of Windows (Windows 1.0), all the way back in November 1985.

