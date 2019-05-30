Google Maps To Get Speed Camera Alerts

Blow for councils as search engine confirms it is rolling out speed camera warnings to Google Maps

Drivers in the UK will rejoice at the news that Google is finally bringing its controversial speed camera warning alert to its Google Maps offering.

The feature had been tested with Google Maps since January, but now the feature will shortly be rolled out to all users within the United Kingdom.

Rival navigation app Waze, which of course has been owned by Google since 2013, has offered the speed camera warning alerts for some time now.

Speed traps

Google Maps had offered speed trap detection for a select number of countries for a while now, but now Google is expanding the list of supported countries which will have the feature.

Countries that will reportedly contain the speed trap warning include Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US.

The Google Maps speed warning is said to include the speed limit of the road, as well as mobile speed cameras, although there are questions as to how accurate this will be considering mobile speed traps can simple move.

The speed limits will appear in the bottom corner of the Google Maps apps, while the speed traps and cameras will appear along the route when using turn by turn navigation.

It is reported by 9to5Google that the feature will be rolled out to both iOS and Android apps simultaneously.

For many Waze tends to offer a more complete solution for road users, as drivers can even report debris in the road, broken down cars, accidents and other information, in real-time.

Earlier this week Google announced plans to spend about 600 million euros (£530m) to build a new data centre facility in Hamina, on Finland’s south coast near the Russian border.

Google said it was building out its infrastructure in response to the trend toward cloud services by both consumers and enterprises.

Quiz: What do you know about Google?