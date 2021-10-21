Third time the charm? After indefinite ban on Twitter, and closure of short-lived website, Donald Trump is to launch a social media platform

Former US President Donald Trump has finally confirmed what many suspected he would do anyway, after he revealed plans to launch a social networking platform.

The press release says the new platform will be called ‘TRUTH Social’ and it is being created “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

The new platform will be created by Trump Media & Technology Group, and it comes after Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for his role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January, which resulted in the deaths of five people (including one police officer who was beaten to death).

Social networking bans

Trump has lashed out repeatedly against the social networking bans and earlier this month he asked a US judge to order Twitter to restore his account.

Tump’s legal team argued Twitter’s permanent ban violates Florida’s new ‘deplatforming law’, which prevents social media platforms from banning politicians.

After leaving office and faced with an ongoing social media ban, Donald Trump launched his own website to publish content ‘straight from the desk’ of the former president.

But after only one month of operation, Donald Trump closed down that website.

TRUTH Social

But now Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp have apparently entered into a merger agreement, which will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval.

And as part of this, “Trump Media & Technology Group’s mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the “Big Tech” companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”

It said that it “will soon be launching a social network, named ‘TRUTH Social’, which is available for pre-order on Apple App Store.

“TRUTH Social plans to begin its Beta Launch for invited guests in November 2021,” the firm said. “A nationwide rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Those who are interested in joining TRUTH Social may now visit www.truthsocial.com to sign up for the invite list.”

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” said Trump, who is also chairman of TMTG. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced.” “This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon,” he said. “TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

TMTG also said it intends to launch a subscription video on demand service called TMTG+.

TMTG+ will apparently feature ‘non-woke’ entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more.