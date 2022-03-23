Apple Services Resume After Multiple Outages

App Store and other Apple services are back online after outages over a two day period, reportedly being blamed on a DNS issue

Apple users on Monday and Tuesday were faced with multiple outages that impacted a number of online services from the iPhone maker.

Apple is quoted by the Guardian newspaper as saying that all its services, including the App Store, Apple TV and Apple Music, have now resumed following an outage that began late afternoon on Monday.

Indeed, the outages were reportedly so widespread it impact thousands of users, with Apple services either offline or being slow.

Apple outage

Besides problems with the App Store, Apple TV and Apple Music, problems were also reported with a total of 15 Apple services.

This includes services such as Arcade, Apple Books, “find my iPhone, Apple Maps, Apple TV+, iMessage, Podcasts, Weather, iCloud Web Apps, and even the Apple support app and the firm’s online store.

A check on Apple System Status webpage on Wednesday morning found all systems back in the green.

Apple has not responded to media requests for an explanation of what caused the outages.

But Bloomberg News, citing staff members who asked not to be identified, reported that Apple’s corporate staff working from home and retail workers in Apple stores were also facing problems.

The outage reportedly hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and limited corporate workers’ ability to communicate and access internal websites.

According to Bloomberg, Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems.

DNS failures occur when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address, and are typically caused by human errors.

Rare issue

Apple rarely suffers outages, and certainly not as widespread as the past two days.

Indeed, the firm prides itself on providing a seamless customer experience, but outages have occurred previously.

Back in 2019 for example, a number of Apple’s core online services were briefly disrupted on Tuesday 4 June (2019) after an outage that last 3 to four hours.

The outage affected four services including Apple’s App Store, Mac App Store, as well as its music services such as Apple Music and Apple Radio.