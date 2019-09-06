Five new phones bearing the Nokia brand – from low-end phones through to smartphones – arrive at IFA show

Finnish company HMD Global has announced five new phones bearing the famous Nokia brand at the IFA electronics consumer show in Berlin.

The new phones are the Nokia 110 and the Nokia 2720 Flip, which are low-end feature phones; the Nokia 800 Tough (a toughened feature phone); and the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2, which are smartphones that focus on imaging (cameras) and displays.

It should be remembered that HMD Global acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand name in 2016 and began offering range of Android-based smartphones in 2017.

Nokia Smartphones

Last month an executive from HMD has confirmed development of a Nokia 5G phone, which should be considerably cheaper than the flagship devices from rival smartphone makers, and should arrive sometime in 2020.

Starting at the top of the pile is the Nokia 7.2 smartphone, which comes equipped with a powerful 48MP triple camera featuring ZEISS Optics “to give you stunning shots and exceptional image quality anytime of the day.”

“Building on the strengths of its predecessor, the Nokia 7.2 combines a two-day battery life, stunning PureDisplay technology and always-on HDR, with timeless Nordic design to redefine what fans should expect from this smartphone segment.”

Other stats include 64GB internal storage that can be increased with a Micro SD and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The smartphone features a Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon chipset with Android 9 OS. It will be available from the end of September in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice colours, and will be cost €299 or €349, depending RAM.

The Nokia 6.2 meanwhile is the “first series 6 Nokia smartphone to premiere a triple camera and PureDisplay technology” to enable real-time HDR photography. Processor wise it is powered by a Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon chipset with Android 9 OS. There is a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage version of the handset, which can be purchased in Ceramic Black and Ice colours. This phone will arrive in October, and will cost €199 or €249, depending on the storage option.

“We are now paving the way for the next phase for Nokia phones and have identified strategic investment areas for driving a high-quality Nokia smartphone experience for our fans, specifically focussing on bringing innovation in the area of 5G, security, imaging and design,” explained CEO Florian Seiche.

“We are very proud of our laser-sharp focus on security across all our phones, making us the only European brand in our category with a strong emphasis on trust, security and a pure Android experience,” said Seiche.

“With amazing achievements like being the only brand to have our entire portfolio running the latest version of Android, we have brought the latest Android features across all price segments,” he he added. “We are the only brand that consistently delivers monthly security updates, making good on our promise to keep your phone secure.”

Low end

The third phone is the Nokia 800 Tough, which is essentially a toughened feature phone that offers all the usual suspects such as 4G, Wi-Fi hotspot, and Facebook, WhatsApp and Google Assistant apps. The device itself has a 2,100mAh battery, and is Ip68 certified for water and dust and MIL-STD-810G compliant, meaning it can survive in temperatures from -20C to 55C. Colour options are Black Steel and Desert Sand, and it will be available from October at €109.

Finally there are two low-end phones with the 2720 Flip and the 110.

The Nokia 2720 Flip has a battery can last for up to 27 days on standby, and it has a 1.3-inch external screen for viewing notifications when the phone is closed. Ocean Blue, Black and Pink are the available colours, and it will be available in September for €89.

The last phone is the Nokia 110, which costs a mere €20 from mid September. It has MP3 capabilities and 32GB expandable storage, as well as a built-in FM radio. Colour wise, users can choose Ocean Blue, Black and Pink.

Remember enough about BlackBerry? Try our 2013 BlackBerry quiz!