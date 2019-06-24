Huawei invests more than 100 million euros annually in Germany

In total, Huawei invested more than 450 million euros in research and development in Germany between 2013 and 2017.

DIW Econ, the consulting firm of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), has conducted a study on the economic footprint of Huawei in Germany.

According to the study, the company increased its investment in research and development from 31 million euros in 2013 to 112 million euros in 2017.

In total, the Chinese telecommunications group invested more than 450 million euros in research and development in Germany between 2013 and 2017. From 2015 to 2017, the annual investment sum rose to over 100 million euros.

Data for 2018 are not yet available. Overall, Huawei ranks fifth among the world’s most research-intensive companies.