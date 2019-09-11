Apple Touts Life Saving Watch Series 5

New Apple Watch comes with “always on” display and the ability to call emergency services around the world

Apple revealed to the world its new iPhone 11 portfolio on Tuesday evening, but the firm also showcased the new addition to its wearable line, the Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple introduced the new Watch with a video about how its device had helped save lives in real life. One man for example noticed his heart rate had spiked and showed he was suffering a heart attack. When he fell to the floor, his Apple Watch called the emergency services and then his wife.

But that is not the only feature that Apple touted, as this new series of Watch comes with a retina ‘always on’ display, so time is always displayed, along with 18 hours of battery life. A tap or moving your wrist brings the screen back to full brightness.

Health benefits

Tim Cook during his presentation in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino said it was inspiring to see the differences Apple Watch is making.

He said he was also excited about its potential for health research, including the Apple Heart Study.

Three new studies have been announced with the first one studying hearing damage from environmental sounds (the Watch warns you when things get too loud); second is women’s health (about menstrual cycles); and the third study is the Apple heart study, which is a movement study for interventions for general health.

Screens are optimised for workouts and because they are always on, it is useful in social settings (when you don’t want to obviously check the time) or heavy duty workouts when you cannot raise your wrist.

There is now a built in compass with the Series 5 Watch, and the new compass app also gives longitude, latitude, altitude etc, making it an ideal hiking companion.

Series 5 also includes the normal fall detection, as well as an improved emergency SOS option that has been expanded internationally, so Watch owners can contact the emergency services (even without an iPhone) in 150 countries.

Users can just press and holding down side button to make an emergency call.

Prices, Availability

The Series 5 is made from 100 percent recycled aluminium, and there are titanium models also available for the first time.

Prices for the Series 5 with GPS start from £399, whereas cellular models start from £499, available from 20 September.

Apple also surprised and actually delighted the audience when it said it was still offering its Series 3 Watch for the more budget conscious buyer, at a much cheaper price of £199.

