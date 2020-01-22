Low-cost Apple iPhone SE 2 is reportedly in the works, with a possible launch slated for March this year, according to media report

Apple is reportedly looking to broaden its appeal with the launch of an affordable iPhone that will be based on the iPhone 8.

According to Bloomberg, with quoted a person familiar with Apple’s road map, production of the low-cost iPhone will begin in February and will be split between Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), Pegatron Corp, and Wistron Corp.

If true, this will be the second budget iPhone from Apple after it launched the iPhone SE back in 2016, and the device is expected to be unveiled in March this year so that Apple can appeal to wider audience as 5G rolls out in developing nations.

iPhone SE2?

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to Apple predictions, coupled with Bloomberg, have reportedly suggested the upcoming affordable model will look like the iPhone 8 and will have a 4.7-inch screen.

It will also reportedly be powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which also currently powers the iPhone 11.

A separate Bloomberg report said Apple recently asked its partners to increase their A-series processor output due to “higher-than-anticipated” demand for the iPhone 11.

But it could also be because a low-cost model will start mass production soon.

And it seems that the device will have Touch ID (fingerprint sensor) built into the home button and won’t feature Apple’s Face ID, just like the iPhone 8.

There is no confirmation the new low-cost device will be known as the iPhone SE 2.

It should be noted that the original iPhone SE, also recycled many of the components of other iPhones devices.

