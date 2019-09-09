Apple iPhone Launch: What To Expect?

What to expect at Apple’s launch of new iPhone handsets and other new products on Tuesday

Apple is to soon launch its latest tranche of brand new iPhone handsets to tempt those looking for something fresh and shiny this Christmas.

The iPad maker is expected to launch on Tuesday 10 September at least three new iPhone handsets, as well as a new Apple Watch, coupled with other new devices such as an a new iPad Pro for example.

The annual flagship launch event for Apple will take place on Tuesday 10 September. It will start at 6pm BST (10am PDT), and interested readers can see the event live-streamed on YouTube here, the first time on the Google-owned platform.

Apple launch

What is almost guaranteed to launch on Tuesday is three new iPhone models.

Ever since the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the X models were released the world in 2017, Apple has stuck with three new handsets.

For example last year saw the arrival of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models, and this trend is expected to continue this year.

So we could expect to see Apple announce the iPhone 11 or XI, as an update to last year’s XR model.

There could also be an iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

It is strongly expected that the Pro models will boast OLED screens, as well as three cameras on the back, after leaks of the next iPhone indicated to it having three cameras on the back.

The cheaper iPhone 11, on the other hand, is expected to come with an LCD screen, two cameras on the back.

These new handsets are expected to be powered by Apple’s new A13 chip, coupled with improve batteries, updated FaceID technology, and reverse wireless charging (for example to charge AirPods from the phone itself).

But users hoping for a 5G ready handset may be dissapointed, as Apple is only expected to deliver a 5G handset in 2020.

Apple Watch

Moving aside from new iPhone models, Apple is also expected to launch a new and improved Apple Watch 5.

The Apple Watch has performed well for Apple, whilst it is dealing with a slowdown in the uptake on new models.

It is thought that the new Watch could come with a new design, including a slimmer watch face, and other options such as new apps, and even podcast streaming.

The new device is also expected to focus heavily on health and fitness, so expect a few announcements there.

Apple is also expected to launch iOS 13 at the event, which promises to deliver a dark mode, alongside new photo editing tools, and the new Private Sign In.

And readers should keep their eyes open for a potentially updated iPad Pro, although this may be launched later year. There could also be a new generic iPad on the way as well.

And finally, a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a more standard keyboard that ditches the troubled butterfly mechanism, could also be on the cards.

