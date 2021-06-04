On the way in 2021/2022? New iPad Mini, as well as a new iPad Pro with wireless charging are reportedly being developed by Apple

Apple is reportedly developing two new refreshes to its iPad portfolio, namely new versions of the iPad Mini and the iPad Pro.

Apple’s decision to refresh its iPad portfolio comes after the tablet segment recorded strong sales during the past 18 months, driven by many people working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, iPads make great devices to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime, or other streaming services, and some of Apple’s iPads do also cater for business use as well, with smart keyboard attachments and the Apple Pencil.

New iPads

According to Bloomberg, the iPad Mini redesign is slated for later this year, and is said to feature narrower screen bezels.

At the moment the current iPad Mini utilises a home button, but Apple has reportedly explored the idea of dropping the home button.

There is no confirmation that the Mini will switch to Face ID (like the iPad Pro), or Touch ID (as is found on the power button like the iPad Air).

But the main attention will be focused on the redesigned iPad Pro, which will reportedly feature wireless charging.

And in order to accommodate the wireless charging technology, Apple will reportedly switch to a glass back for the new models, dropping the existing aluminium backing found on the rear of every iPad released so far.

However the wireless charging model will reportedly not be available until next year.

Release dates

In addition to this, Apple is also reportedly testing a magnetic charging system for the new iPad Pro similar to the MagSafe connector introduced with the iPhone 12 range of phones last year.

The MagSafe connector essentially ‘magnetically snaps’ the power cable to the charging port, removing the need for the user to repeatedly trying to jab and insert the power cable.

Another new development for iPad Pro could possibly include reverse wireless charging, which would allow the iPad to serve as a wireless charging point itself. A user could, for example, lay their iPhone on the back on the iPad Pro to charge the smartphone.

Apple’s development work on the new iPad Pro is still early, and the company’s plans could change or be cancelled before next year’s launch, the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters, told Bloomberg.

An Apple spokeswoman reportedly declined to comment.

A refreshed iPad Pro has surprised some industry watchers, considering that Apple only recently released the new iPad Pro equipped with the M1 chip, 5G connectivity, and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

And finally, alongside the new iPad Mini, Apple is also said to be planning to release a thinner version of the entry level 10.2-inch iPad, which like the refreshed iPad Mini, is expected towards the end of this year.