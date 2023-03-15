Silicon In Focus Podcast: The State of 5G

James Bristow is the Senior Vice President of the EMEA region at Cradlepoint. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, James is an expert in helping organisations orchestrate cloud, software, security, cellular and networking architectures and offers extensive experience in the Service Provider and Enterprise customer segments.

Cradlepoint is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees.