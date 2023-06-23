Mobile operator EE has announced its plans to bolster capacity of its mobile network ahead of sporting events, local shows and music festivals.

The operator confirmed it is installing more than 125 network upgrades, as part of its rollout of temporary 4G and 5G masts at major events this summer.

EE has been providing extra mobile network capacity at summer events, such as the Glastonbury music festival, in the UK for quite a few years now. The 2016 Glastonbury Festival for example was covered by the biggest and most powerful temporary 4G network ever built (at the time) in the UK.

Temporary masts

EE said that more than 125 network upgrades on temporary 4G and 5G masts at venues will complement existing permanent sites and increase network capacity to manage the huge surge in seasonal demand.

“For many people the summer is all about spending time making memories with family and friends,” said Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT. “By expanding our network capacity with these temporary 4G and 5G sites, we are helping enhance the live event experience for our customers.” “Whether they want to FaceTime their parents from the Pyramid Stage or surf their social feeds at Boardmasters, they can count on EE to make it a summer to remember, said McCall.

EE noted that more than 5 million people are expected to attend a UK music festival this summer, with more than 350,000 fans at the Isle of Wight Festival, Download, Parklife, and Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Scotland.

Meanwhile visitors to Worthy Farm in Glastonbury this weekend will also be able to benefit from seven additional masts EE has placed around the 900-acre site, boosting the permanent 5G sites that serve the area all year round.

Locations

Throughout the summer, temporary mobile masts are being installed at more music festivals across the UK, including:

Latitude Festival (20th – 23rd July)

Tartan Heart Festival (27th – 29th July)

Camp Bestival (27th-30th July)

Kendal Calling (27th – 30th July)

Boomtown (9th -13th August)

Creamfields North (24th – 27th August)

Reading & Leeds Festival (25th – 27th August)

Temporary masts are also being deployed alongside EE’s permanent high-speed 4G and 5G mobile networks at British sporting venues such as Silverstone, Cheltenham Racecourse, and Wembley Stadium.

Additional temporary installations will be found at Royal Ascot, Boardmasters Festival, Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Goodwood Revival.