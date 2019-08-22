Nokia Developing Affordable 5G Phone

HMD Global aims to deliver a much cheaper alternative to premium 5G handsets like the Samsung S10 5G

The arrival of 5G networks has also seen the launch of expensive 5G smartphones, but there should be a cheaper alternative available soon.

HMD Global acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand name in 2016 and began offering range of Android-based smartphones in 2017.

Now an executive from HMD has confirmed development of a Nokia 5G phone, which should be considerably cheaper than the flagship devices from rival smartphone makers.

Nokia 5G

The confirmation that HMD is making an affordable 5G smartphone came when HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas confirmed the plan to Digital Trends.

Sarvikas was quoted as saying that the new 5G device, available in 2020, is expected to be roughly half the price of current 5G smartphones at between $500 to $600.

“We see a particular opportunity for us in bringing 5G to a more affordable segment as we enter the market,” Sarvikas told Digital Trends in a phone call. “I would say affordable in relation to what’s available today. I would love to see us at half of the price where you have 5G today.”

HMD typically showcases its new handsets at Mobile World Congress, so industry watchers will be keeping their eyes peeled in February next year for the arrival of the 5G handset.

There is no word or confirmation at this stage as to which markets this 5G handset will be available in.

