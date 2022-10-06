New Pixel 7 smartphones unveiled today by Google, including first-ever Pixel smartwatch with Fitbit included

Alphabet’s Google division has unveiled its new flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, at a launch event on Thursday.

It also announced the Pixel Watch that incorporates Fitbit, thanks to its lengthy acquisition of the fitness tracking firm that had been delayed for a good long while due to competition and data privacy worries from regulators around the world.

The arrival of the Google Pixel Watch wearable comes at time when consumers are tightening their spending plans, and the wearable market is dominated by arch rival Apple with its Watch series.

Pixel 7 smartphones

The Pixel 7 smartphones range replaces the Pixel 6 (introduced this time last year) as the flagship handset range for Google, which seeks to showcase the best that the Android operating system can offer (although Samsung may disagree).

Google announced the new devices in Brooklyn, New York at its “Made By Google 2022” event, held in a music venue close to Google’s NY store that was opened in the summer.

Starting with the Pixel 7, Google is touting this handset as “simply powerful, super helpful.”

On the outside, the Pixel 7 handset has a 6.3 display, IP68 water resistance, and is made with 100 percent recycled materials.

It boasts a 25 percent brighter screen outdoors, even in direct sunlight.

Under the bonnet is Google’s custom-built Tensor G2 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Storage wise it is offered with 128GB or 256GB.

Google says the Pixel 7’s adaptive 4355 mAh battery can last over 24 hours – and up to 72 hours when extreme battery saver is turned on.

The 50 megapixel dual camera system on the rear can capture 4K colour and detail, Google said.

The Pixel 7 will also soon feature a VPN by Google One that operates no matter what app or browser is used.

Prices start at £599 ($599 in the US), and colour options include lemongrass, snow (aka white), and obsidian (aka black).

All phones are available for preorder today and will hit store shelves 13 October.

Pixel 7 Pro

The more premium handset is the next Pixel 7 Pro, which boasts a 6.7 OLED display capable of up to 120 Hz, as well as a triple rear camera system (a wide lens, ultrawide lens, telephoto lens), and a polished body made from 100 percent recycled aluminium.

Under the bonnet there is Google’s Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 5000 mAh battery.

It will also include the built-in VPN (coming soon).

Read also : Google To Shutter Gaming Service Stadia

Prices for the Pixel 7 Pro start at £849 and colours include hazel (aka gray), snow (aka white) and obsidian (aka black).

Pixel Watch

Google has embed health tracking features from Fitbit into the Google Pixel Watch that comes with six months of FitBit Premium included, and three months of YouTube Music Premium.

Fitbit on the watch can be used to track workouts, how well a person has slept, the steps they have taken etc.

Available in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, or Polished Silver, it measures 41mm (diameter); 12.3mm (height); and weighs 36g (without a band).

It runs the company’s Wear OS software (WearOS 3.5), which allows the user to download apps from the Google Play Store. And it ties seamlessly into Google’s other products such as Wallet, Gmail, Calendar and Google Home.

Connectivity wise it includes 4G and UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11b/g/n 2.4 GHZ and NFC. There is also GPS included.

The 294 mAh battery offers up to 24 hours run time.

Prices start at £339.