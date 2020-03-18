World’s second largest mobile operator, Vodafone, admits surge in data traffic on its network due to Coronavirus pandemic

Vodafone has admitted there has been a surge in data traffic on its networks around the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Newbury, UK-based company is the second largest mobile operator in the world. It said that the coronavirus crisis was causing data traffic on its networks rise by 50 percent in some markets, Reuters reported.

Vodafone reportedly made the admission when it revealed its plan to maintain network service and provide capacity for critical government functions in Europe.

Traffic increase

Vodafone also warned that it expects data use to continue to increase, as more and more people self-isolate or work from home.

Reuters reported that Vodafone’s European networks in Italy and Spain, have been hit hardest by the virus in Europe.

Vodafone however also has networks in the UK, and its biggest market namely Germany.

Some European operators reported connectivity problems on Tuesday, but they said in general networks were performing well.

Chief Executive Nick Read reportedly said Vodafone could play a critical role in supporting society during the crisis, including working more closely with government.

“Through our networks, and our dedicated team, we will strive to ensure that people stay connected to their family and friends, businesses can continue to run using remote working, our health services get all the support we can deliver and students are able to continue their education virtually,” he reportedly said.

Increasing demand

Earlier this week broadband providers in the UK assured customers they could cope with the demand posed by home working.

Last week BT boss Philip Jansen confirmed he was suffering from Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and had taken himself into self-isolation.

That was thought to be the first publicly confirmed case of a FTSE 100 boss being infected with Coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation last week declared Covid-19 (Coronavirus) a pandemic (it has previously been classified as an outbreak).

There has been 8,246 deaths attributed to the virus, with 204,069 cases worldwide as of Wednesday 18 March 2020.

