Hugely expensive, with a carry case that looks like a handbag – Apple tries to tempt sound enthusiasts with high-end over-ear cans

Apple has ended the year with its final hardware launch, that has turned out to be an extremely expensive pair of headphones.

Indeed, cost seems to be one of the most notable issues, because Apple has confirmed that the over-ear AirPods Max headphones will cost a staggering £549.

And it doesn’t stop there. The carry case for the AirPods Max headphones has also been slammed on social networking platforms for looking more like a handbag, than a carry case for high end headphones.

AirPods Max

According to Apple, the “AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio.”

The ear cushions are a breathable knit mesh, held in place by a stainless steel headband frame. Apple says that each ear cup attaches to the headband “through a revolutionary mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure, and allows it to independently pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of a user’s head.”

And in the quests for the perfect fit, Apple says that each ear cushion uses 2acoustically engineered memory foam to create an effective seal – a critical factor in delivering immersive sound.”

Meanwhile it also features a Digital Crown, inspired by Apple Watch, which delivers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Joswiak. “The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.”

Apple says this headphones offer a ‘breakthrough listening experience’, and lets be honest it will have to considering the headphones cost more than the latest gaming console.

The PlayStation 5 for example costs a mere $499.

The headphones feature a “40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.”

AirPods Max use Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real time.

Oh and there is active Noise Cancellation, as well as a transparency mode so that people simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them

AirPods Max come in five colours, including space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, with availability beginning 15 December.