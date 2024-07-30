Join the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Connecting the Machines with guest Kim Custeau, EVP, Portfolio at AVEVA, as we explore connected ecosystems in manufacturing, digital transformation, AI, and the evolving human-machine relationship.

Welcome to the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Connecting the Machines, where we explore the forefront of technological advancements in the manufacturing sector. In this episode, we’re thrilled to have Kim Custeau, EVP, Portfolio at AVEVA, join us as we delve into the dynamic world of connected ecosystems across the manufacturing environment.

We’ll kick off by unravelling what connected ecosystems mean in a manufacturing context and how they’re propelling business growth and innovation. As digital transformation becomes increasingly vital, we’ll discuss the evolving security measures manufacturers must adopt to safeguard their interconnected and automated operations.

Kim shares insights into how AI bridges knowledge gaps and optimizes production, drawing from AVEVA’s customer experiences to provide concrete examples of technology driving business value. We’ll also explore the broader applications of interconnected and intelligent systems across the manufacturing supply chain, highlighting how these advancements foster a more circular approach to resource lifecycles.

As automation and interconnectivity reshape the industry, we’ll examine their role in promoting sustainability and consider the future relationship between humans and machines in manufacturing. Join us as we navigate these pressing topics with one of the industry’s leading voices, offering you a comprehensive look at the future of manufacturing.









Kim Custeau, EVP, Portfolio at AVEVA.

Kim Custeau, Executive Vice President, Portfolio at AVEVA: As Executive Vice President, Portfolio, Kim is focused on ensuring strong portfolio and product management practices and creating a customer-centric digital business experience that drives customer engagement. She is also responsible for the business alignment of AVEVA’s applications and cloud platform, as well as the cross-portfolio initiatives of artificial intelligence, sustainability, and visualization to deliver compelling customer value.