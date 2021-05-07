Twitter Suspends Account Sharing Trump Posts

Shutdown again. An account has been suspended by Twitter for sharing the posts from Donald Trump’s new communications mouthpiece

Twitter has reacted quickly to accounts that have attempted to evade the platform’s permanent ban on former US President Donald Trump.

Twitter permanently banned Trump from its platform in January for his role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January, which resulted in the deaths of five people (including one police officer who was beaten to death).

Facebook and YouTube followed with indefinite bans on Trump, and this week Facebook’s Oversight Board ruled the firm can keep suspending Trump on Facebook and Instagram, but it must review the decision within six months.

Trump mouthpiece

Trump this week lashed out at Facebook and other social networking platforms over his continued ban from their services, calling the bans a “total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country”.

Donald Trump also this week launched a website to publish content ‘straight from the desk’ of the former president of the United States.

The new ‘communications’ website, found here, essentially publishes Trump’s thoughts on daily issues, much like he did on Twitter.

Alongside his posts are Twitter and Facebook icons, so his supporters can easily share his posts to their own social media accounts.

Trump banned…again

But Twitter has acted quickly after NBC News reported that members of Trump’s team had created user accounts to share Trump’s viewpoints.

At least one account (@DJTDesk) claimed to be tweeting on behalf of Donald Trump.

Twitter has suspended this account.

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesperson told NBC News.

There are also reports of other Twitter accounts doing the same thing.

Trump on Thursday continued to rail against big tech firms and the “fake news” media, saying they were “doing everything they can to perpetuate the term ‘The Big Lie’ when speaking of 2020 Presidential Election Fraud.”