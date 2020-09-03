Twitter Account Of Indian Prime Minister Hacked

The official Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hacked, asking for a cryptocurrency donation

Twitter is actively investigating after one of the Twitter accounts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hacked.

For nearly an hour, the verified account – @narendramodi_in – posted several tweets asking people to donate Bitcoin to another account.

Twitter itself was of course famously hacked in July, and the compromise of its internal systems resulted in the official Twitter accounts of 130 public figures and corporations including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, tweeting a bitcoin scam that offered to double people’s bitcoin payment.

Account hack

Twitter subsequently confirmed that the hackers had targeted a small number of its staff through a phone “spear phishing” attack, in order to compromise Twitter admin systems.

But now over a month later, the Twitter account of another high profile figure has somehow been compromised.

This @narendramodi_in Modi account is the verified Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website. It has 2.5 million followers, is one of a handful of verified accounts connected to the Indian prime minister.

For example, his personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has more than 61 million followers.

So what message did the hackers use Modi’s account to promote? Well, it apparently posted several tweets asking people to donate Bitcoin to another account.

“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick,” one tweet read in part, referencing the famous movie hitman character played by Keanu Reeves.

“I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency,” another tweet read.

All of these offending tweets have been deleted.

Twitter investigating

Twitter told CNN that it was “aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account.”

“We are actively investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson reportedly said.

Twitter also reportedly said that the origin of this attack on Modi’s account is not yet clear.

There’s no indication or evidence of any correlation between this hack and July’s incident, according to Twitter.

But one security expert warned that this social engineering attacks are becoming increasingly common, and it is not just the Twitter platform at risk.