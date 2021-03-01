Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Digital Services and Digital Markets Acts

The Digital Services and Digital Markets Acts are new pieces of legislation from the EU. To gain an insight into the details of each Act and what impact they could have on businesses – large and small – Silicon UK spoke with Stavroula Vryna, a Senior Associate at Clifford Chance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Stavroula is a senior associate in Clifford Chance‘s competition law practice and works between London and Brussels. She advises clients on all aspects of competition law, focusing on the technology sector and has a broad range of experience advising clients in the digital economy on antitrust investigations and multi-jurisdictional merger control. Before joining Clifford Chance, Stavroula worked for the European Commission (DG Competition) and the Greek Competition Authority. She holds an LL.M. in Competition Law (University College London) and an LL.M. in Public Law (University of Athens).

Clifford Chance is one of the world’s pre-eminent law firms with a significant depth and range of resources across five continents. The Clifford Chance Tech Group offers clients, wherever they are located and whatever industries they operate in, a new approach to meeting their tech challenges by breaking down traditional law firm practise area boundaries. Clifford Chance advises – Antitrust, M&A & Investments, Intellectual Property, Ethics, Litigation and Employment. We think beyond the law and see the bigger picture.