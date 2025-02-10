AI For Your Business Podcast: Is DeepSeek a Wake Up Call for AI Development?

Welcome to the Silicon UK AI For Your Business Podcast, where we explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and what they mean for businesses worldwide. Silicon UK is the leading source for IT news, analysis, and expert insights, covering the technology that shapes the future of industry and innovation.

I’m your host, David Howell, Editor-in-Chief here at Silicon UK. In today’s episode, we delve into one of the most pressing questions in AI development: Is DeepSeek a wake-up call for the industry?

To help us unpack this topic, I’m joined by a leading voice in AI, Dr. Walter Goodwin, CEO and founder of Fractile. Together, we’ll explore how DeepSeek positions the West in the global AI race, the technological breakthroughs behind it, and its potential impact on industries and business models.

We’ll also discuss the ethical considerations surrounding DeepSeek and whether it should be an open-access innovation or a tightly controlled proprietary system. With AI reshaping economies and geopolitics, today’s conversation promises to be both insightful and thought-provoking.









Dr. Walter Goodwin, CEO and founder, Fractile.

Walter founded Fractile in 2022 after completing a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at the University of Oxford, where his research focused on leveraging early LLMs and other foundational models to build general purpose embodied intelligence. He is a firm believer that existing hardware is holding back the AI revolution, because it creates a bottleneck for inference.

Fractile is building a groundbreaking new chip for AI inference that’s capable of running state-of-the-art AI models up to 100x faster and 10x cheaper than existing hardware. Founded in London in 2022, Fractile’s technology will enhance collective AI capabilities by enabling the largest and most capable neural networks to run faster, more efficiently and more sustainably. Its team includes senior hires from NVIDIA, Arm and Imagination.