Radiation ‘Protection’ Products Found To Be Radioactive

Dutch health authority warns 10 products advertised as ‘protecting’ against radiation from electronics found to be emitting harmful negative ions

The Dutch public health institute has warned that 10 products advertised as “protecting” people from electromagnetic waves were themselves found to be emitting harmful radiation.

Similar products have been falsely advertised as “protecting” people from 5G.

The RIVM health agency conducted tests on 10 consumer products after being asked to investigate by the Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection, the ANVS.

It found that products including a sleep mask and a silicone bracelet aimed at children emitted potentially harmful ionising radiation.

‘Danger to health’

“The amount of radiation measured in them was low, which means that the chance of damage to health is small,” the RIVM said.

“But if they are worn continuously for long periods of time, it is not possible to fully exclude the chance of damage to health in the long term.”

The agency said that, for instance, wearers could find a reddening of the skin where the products are worn.

The ANVS nuclear agency advised consumers with one of the products to “put it away safely” and await instructions on how to dispose of it.

The agency said it has alerted known sellers that the products are banned and that they should inform their customers. If found to be continuing to sell the banned products, Dutch sellers can be fined.

In the Netherlands products are not allowed to emit radiation unless given a special permit, which was not true in this case.

Negative ions

The products tested are intended to emit negative ions, which manufacturers say can neutralise positive ions from the environment.

They were indeed found to be emitting negative ions, but the ANVS warned that this radiation can potentially damage tissue and DNA.

The products tested included three using the “Energy Armor” brand (a sleeping mask, athletic necklace and “super” bracelet), four branded Magnetix (a silicone bracelet, a “wellness” necklace, a “sport boost” bracelet and a “smiley kids’ bracelet with negative ions”), a Quantum Pendant and a Basic Nero bracelet.

The ANVS published a full list of the products online.

In the UK, some products have been advertised as “protecting” people against 5G, including a £330 “bioshield” USB stick that was found to contain no components other than those of a standard 128MB memory device.

Conspiracy theories about 5G have led to attacks on a number of 5G masts in the UK.