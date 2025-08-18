US Court Partially Blocks Maryland Digital Tax Law

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A US federal appeals court has blocked a provision in a Maryland state law that barred companies from informing their customers of price hikes resulting from a tax on their digital advertising revenues.

The 2021 law, aimed at large tech companies, imposed a tax on firms that generated more than $1 million (£740,000) of gross revenue from digital ad services in the state.

The Chamber of Commerce as well as two industry groups, NetChoice and Computer & Communications Industry Association, sued over the law, calling it a punitive measure that targeted digital companies over print.

Digital tax

The decision by the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday concerned a provision that barred companies from passing on the cost of the tax to customers in ways that would inform them of the reason for the price increase.

The provision prevented companies from passing on the extra cost “by means of a separate fee, surcharge, or line-item”, which the plaintiffs said was designed to prevent them from pinning the blame on lawmakers.

The court reversed a lower court ruling and sided with the plaintiffs, saying the measure violated companies free speech rights while protecting lawmakers from criticism and political accountability.

“Keeping out of hot water with voters is not among the interests that can justify a speech ban,” wrote Circuit Judge Julius Richardson in an opinion for a unanimous three-judge panel.

“As much today as 250 years ago, criticising the government – for taxes or anything else – is important discourse in a democratic society. The First Amendment forbids Maryland to suppress it,” he wrote.

Free speech

The Virginia appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to determine remedies.

“Maryland tried to prevent criticism of its tax scheme, and the Fourth Circuit recognized that tactic for what it was: censorship,” said Paul Taske, co-director of the NetChoice Litigation Centre.

The lower court’s ruling had found that the provision had a “plainly legitimate sweep” that was more important than speech concerns.