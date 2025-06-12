Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The head of WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms, has strongly backed Apple in its legal battle with the UK government.

Speaking to the BBC, WhatsApp’s Will Cathcart reportedly said the case “could set a dangerous precedent” by “emboldening other nations” to seek to break encryption.

The legal battle between Apple and the Home Office is due to the controversial UK Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 (otherwise known as the “Snoopers’ Charter”), which authorises UK law enforcement to compel assistance from tech companies when needed to collect evidence, even when data is encrypted.

Apple TCN

The issue began in February 2025 when UK security officials had issued a secret order called a Technical Capability Notice (TCN) that effectively ordered Apple to create a backdoor that would allow them to retrieve the encrypted content of any Apple user worldwide that has been uploaded to its iCloud service.

The “Technical Capability Notice” requires blanket access, rather than just assistance to access a specific account.

This British request immediately triggered privacy and security concerns, and two US lawmakers, wrote to US national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, asking her to demand the UK retracts its order.

Tulsi Gabbard had not been told of the UK order beforehand, but she confirmed the UK’s request is being investigated by multiple US intelligence agencies.

The UK order was particularly controversial as it would have required Apple to provide access to iCloud data from users globally, without their governments’ knowledge.

Additionally, the UK order makes it illegal for companies to disclose the existence of such government demands.

Apple appeal

As a result of the UK request, Apple withdrew its Advanced Data Protection iCloud feature from the United Kingdom.

ADP allows users with iCloud accounts and storage to secure photos, notes, voice memos and other data with end-to-end encryption, meaning only the user can access it.

Apple also appealed the government’s order, and the hearing took place in March behind closed doors with the secretive Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

In April judges at Investigatory Powers Tribunal said they had refused the government’s request that the “bare details of the case”, such as its existence and by whom it was brought, be kept secret for national security reasons.

WhatsApp backing

According to the BBC article, WhatsApp besides offering Apple its public support, has also applied to submit evidence to the court which is hearing Apple’s bid.

“WhatsApp would challenge any law or government request that seeks to weaken the encryption of our services and will continue to stand up for people’s right to a private conversation online,” said WhatsApp’s Cathcart.

The Home Office meanwhile reported told the BBC it would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

In its statement to the BBC, the Home Office said: “The UK has robust safeguards and independent oversight to protect privacy and these specific powers are only used on an exceptional basis, in relation to the most serious crimes and only when it is necessary and proportionate to do so.”

Encryption backdoors

The support of WhatsApp in Apple’s case is hardly surprising, as many tech firms had been vocal critics of the Investigatory Powers Act when it was being debated in 2015, warning it could force companies to install encryption backdoors and weaken user security.

In January 2024 Apple had publicly warned that changes being considered for the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 could effectively give the UK government the means to “secretly veto” new security protections worldwide.

Tech players have also lambasted the UK’s Online Safety Act.

In 2023 Will Cathcart, during a visit to the UK, had also described the Online Safety Act as the most concerning piece of legislation currently being discussed in the western world, and that WhatApp would refuse to remove end-to-end encryption.

Rival messaging app Signal also said it could stop providing services in the UK if it required Signal to scan messages.