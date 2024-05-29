TikTok Challenge To US Ban Law Gets September Hearing

Cases by TikTok, ByteDance, content creators get fast-track schedule as company faces forced sale or ban by 19 January

A US appeals court has set a fast-track date for legal actions by TikTok, its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance and TiKTok creators who are all challenging a law that would force ByteDance to sell the social media platform by 19 January or face a ban in the country.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered oral arguments to begin in September, in line with demands earlier in May by those bringing the suit, as well as by the US Department of Justice, for the matter to move forward quickly.

The creators, TikTok and ByteDance must file legal briefs by 20 June and the Justice Department by 26 July with reply briefs due by 15 August, the court said.

TikTok said that it believes the fast-track schedule will allow the case to be resolved without the need for it to request emergency preliminary injunctive relief.

Fast-track schedule

The company and the Justice Department are seeking a ruling by 6 December so that a review can be sought from the Supreme Court if needed.

The group of TikTok content creators filed their lawsuit on 14 May arguing that the app, used by 170 million Americans, “provides them a unique and irreplaceable means to express themselves and form community”.

In their lawsuit earlier this month TikTok and ByteDance said the law exceeds the bounds of the Constitution and suppresses speech for millions of citizens.

As the law passed quickly through Congress, most lawmakers argued that they were not seeking a ban but wanted the app to be transferred to different ownership, something TikTok and ByteDance said is “simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally” and “certainly not on the 270-day timeline required by the Act”.

As such the law is really a disguised ban, the companies argued.

‘Unconstitutional’

“Banning TikTok is so obviously unconstitutional, in fact, that even the Act’s sponsors recognized that reality, and therefore have tried mightily to depict the law not as a ban at all, but merely a regulation of TikTok’s ownership,” the companies said in their initial legal filing.

Lawmakers and the Biden administration, who are all facing election battles in November, say TikTok’s Chinese ownership could allow the Chinese government to spy on Americans or influence them.

The law would ban US app stores from hosting the app and internet hosting services from supporting its infrastructure if it remains under ByteDance’s ownership.

TikTok was banned in India in 2020 amidst a border dispute with China and is barred from use on government-issued devices in many countries, including the UK.