Meta Discusses Moving Incorporation To Texas

Facebook parent Meta Platforms in discussions over possibly reincorporating in Texas as it seeks more favorable legal regime

Meta Platforms is discussing re-incorporating in Texas, moving its place of incorporation from the US state of Delaware, in a move that echoes the actions of some other large companies that have controlling shareholders, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The paperwork shift would not affect the location of the Facebook and Instagram parent’s Menlo Park, California headquarters.

The talks between Meta and Texas reportedly predate the new US presidential administration.

The company confirmed in a statement it has no plans to relocate its headquarters.

Shareholders’ rights

Meta has been incorporated in Delaware since 2004, long before its 2012 initial public offering.

The company is considering options outside the state and examining how other companies have fared after reincorporating, the report said.

Texas has billed itself as a legal environment that is more friendly to the interests of companies with a dominant owner, following recent decisions by the Delaware Court of Chancery that allowed lawsuits by smaller shareholders to go ahead.

But the claims are unproven, and shareholders could penalise companies for incorporation in a legal environment deemed overly favorable to the interests of management.

The majority of Fortune 500 companies are incorporated in Delaware, which has a specialised court system with detailed precedents for a wide range of business-related legal actions, creating a relatively predictable legal environment.

Some other firms have examined reincorporating elsewhere, often following shareholder-driven litigation.

Legal differences

Elon Musk has reincorporated Tesla and SpaceX in Texas and Neuralink in Nevada after a Delaware court last year ordered him to give up a $55.8 billion (£45bn) compensation package.

The court reaffirmed its ruling last month, arguing Tesla’s board members were too heavily influenced by chief executive Musk in approving the package.