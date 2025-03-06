Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Intel has successfully defeated a lawsuit filed by “blindsided” shareholders, who were angered over a huge share price decline last year.

Reuters reported that Intel won the dismissal of the shareholder lawsuit, which alleged Intel management had fraudulently concealed problems that led it to post weak Q2 results, slash 15,000 jobs, and suspend its dividend payment – all of which wiped out more than $32 billion of market value in just one day.

This resulted in angry shareholders suing Intel in August 2024 over the shocking developments, as then CEO Pat Gelsinger admitted in a memo that the firm’s “costs are too high, our margins are too low”.

‘Blindsided’ shareholders

Gelsinger at the time also signalled an ongoing struggle to turn around Intel’s fortunes, which involve creating a foundry business, but also carrying on with heavy investments in new plants and R&D.

A month later in September Intel’s board confirmed that Intel Foundry was to become independent subsidiary, while construction of Intel chip factories in Germany and Poland was to be paused.

Then in December 2024 CEO Pat Gelsinger was ousted (or ‘retired’) by Intel’s board.

A week later interim co-CEOs Michelle Johnston Holthaus and David Zinsner conceded that the company may be forced to sell its Intel Foundry if a new chip-making technology slated for 2025 does not succeed.

Lawsuit dismissed

Now Reuters reported that in a decision made public on Tuesday, US District Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco rejected claims that Intel took too long to reveal a $7 billion fiscal 2023 operating loss linked to its Intel Foundry business.

Intel did not disclose the loss until April 2024, when it made changes to how it reported financial results.

But the judge said shareholders incorrectly attributed the $7 billion loss to the Intel Foundry Services business unit, and were not misled into believing the unit’s reported results “included results for the entire Internal Foundry Model,” Reuters reported.

Judge Thompson also said statements last March by Patrick Gelsinger that Intel was enjoying “significant traction” and “growing demand for our foundry offering” were not misleading because they concerned specific customers rather than overall revenue, which was falling.