Apple has reportedly launched a legal challenge against a secret request from the UK government that has resulted in iCloud data for British users being less secure.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Apple has appealed a British government order last month to create a “backdoor” in its most secure cloud storage system, namely its iCloud encryption product known as ‘Advanced Data Protection’.

Last month UK security officials had ordered Apple to create a backdoor that would allow them to retrieve the encrypted content of any Apple user worldwide that has been uploaded to its iCloud service.

UK overreach?

This British request immediately triggered privacy and security concerns, and two US lawmakers (Ron Wyden a Democrat who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Andy Biggs, a Republican on the House Judiciary Committee), wrote to US national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard asking her to demand the UK retracts its order.

Tulsi Gabbard had not told of the UK request beforehand, but after the letter she confirmed the UK’s request is being investigated by multiple US intelligence agencies, including the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency), DHS (Department of Homeland Security), FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and NSA (National Security Agency).

The UK order was particularly controversial as it would have required Apple to provide access to iCloud data from users globally, without their governments’ knowledge.

Additionally, the UK order makes it illegal for companies to disclose the existence of such government demands.

As a result of the UK request, Apple recently withdrew its Advanced Data Protection iCloud feature from the United Kingdom.

Apple appeal

Now the Financial Times has reported that Apple has filed an appeal with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal deals with complaints about the “unlawful intrusion” of UK intelligence services and authorities.

As noted by FT, the tribunal will “consider whether the UK’s notice to Apple was lawful and, if not, could order it to be quashed.”

The tribunal could reportedly hear the case as soon as this month.

Snoopers Charter

The UK government demand for backdoor access came after it had issued a “technical capability notice” that requires blanket access, rather than just assistance to access a specific account.

A technical capability notice comes under the sweeping UK Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 (otherwise known as the “Snoopers’ Charter”), which authorises UK law enforcement to compel assistance from companies when needed to collect evidence.

A “technical capability notice” requires Apple to create a backdoor that would allow British security officials to access encrypted iCloud data globally.

Apple and many other tech firms had been a vocal critic of the Investigatory Powers Act when it was being debated in 2015 – warning it could force companies to install encryption backdoors and weaken user security.

In January 2024 Apple had also publicly warned that upcoming changes being considered for the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 could effectively give the UK government the means to “secretly veto” new security protections worldwide.