A number of big name social media firms will be relieved, after Texas lawmakers failed in their bid to ban the platforms for youngsters under 18 years of age.

The Associated Press reported that the Texas bid had failed after lawmakers did not take a key vote on creating one of America’s toughest restrictions aimed at keeping minors off platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

The bill, which had already passed the GOP-controlled state House, was even tougher than a Florida social media ban for minors under 14, that had been signed by Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, in March 2024.

Social media ban

The Associated Press, the legislative session in Texas ends Monday, and early momentum behind the Texas measure had slowed at the eleventh hour in the state Senate as lawmakers face a weekend deadline to send bills to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

AP noted that Abbott has not said publicly whether he supported the proposed ban, which was opposed by tech trade groups and critics who called it it an unconstitutional limit on free speech.

AP reported that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican who controls the state Senate, said Wednesday before the deadline he did not know if the bill had the support needed to pass the GOP-controlled chamber, and it was ultimately never brought up for a vote.

Earlier this week Governor Abbott had signed a bill into law to enforce age verification measures on Apple and Google app stores – that had also been opposed by both tech giants.

Australia ban

Australia became the first nation in the world to ban social media accounts for anyone under 16 in November 2024.

The Australian government had announced the “world leading legislation” to tackle the use of social media by children and young teenagers, despite the vocal opposition from the likes of Elon Musk and others.

But Texas is not the only US state exploring bans on social media for youngsters.

The Associated Press reported that in 2024 a federal judge had temporarily blocked Utah’s law, that would have required social media companies to check the ages of all users and place restrictions on accounts belonging to minors.

Meanwhile California, which has the largest population of any US state, will make it illegal for social media platforms to knowingly provide addictive feeds to children without parental consent starting in 2027.

And New York state allows parents to block their kids from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm, AP noted.