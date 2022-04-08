Anonymous Hacks Kremlin’s Internal CCTV

Hacker group’s self-declared war against Russia continues after Anonymous posts CCTV video footage from what it says is inside the Kremlim

The hacktivist collective Anonymous continues its self-declared war against Russia after its unprovoked invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

One of its Twitter accounts claimed that a group operating on behalf of Anonymous had gained access to the Russian government’s CCTV cameras inside the Kremlin itself.

This report of the Kremlin hack is so far unconfirmed, but if true it could have presented a golden opportunity for Western intelligence services – if the two sides had worked together on the compromise.

Kremlin CCTV

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, April 6, AnonymousTV stated “We won’t stop until we reveal all of your secrets. You won’t be able to stop us. “Now we’re inside the castle, Kremlin.”

The tweet contains unverified video footage it apparently captured within the heart of Vladimir Putin’s government.

JUST IN: Hackers (@Thblckrbbtworld) who operates in behalf of #Anonymous gained access to the Kremlin CCTV system.

They quoted: “We won’t stop until we reveal all of your secrets. You won’t be able to stop us. “Now we’re inside the castle, Kremlin.” #OpRussia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/USezFd9IZB — Anonymous TV ?￰ﾟﾇﾦ (@YourAnonTV) April 6, 2022

Russian campaign

Anonymous is really going after Russian targets of late.

Earlier this week Anonymous released the personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. This included data such as dates of birth, names, home addresses and passport numbers.

Anonymous also reportedly leaked close to 900,000 emails from Russia’s largest state media network, namely the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK).

It operates five TV stations in Russia which has been repeatedly accused of spreading propaganda during the conflict.

Last month Anonymous said it had compromised Russia’s Central Bank and stolen thousands of confidential files.

Prior to that Anonymous hacked Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communication watchdog that is overseeing much of Moscow’s clampdown against foreign tech platforms and services, including the block on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Anonymous then posted a 800GB Roskomnadzor data dump, which even included internal photo’s from recent office parties at Roskomnadzor.

Prior to that, Anonymous hacked Russian state TV channels to show war footage of the invasion of Ukraine to oblivious Russian citizens.

It hacked live TV channels of Russia 24, Channel One and Moscow 24 to show the realities of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

The group has also hacked into Russia streaming services Wink and Ivi, and other Russian targets including the Russian intelligence and security service FSB.

Indeed, it has leaked thousands of classified documents to expose the details of Vladimir Putin’s plans to conquer Ukraine.

Anonymous has also issued a stark warning for foreign companies continuing to operate in Russia. It said they must pull out of Russia, or risk facing cyberattacks in light of the invasion of Ukraine.