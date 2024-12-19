EU Publishes iOS Interoperability Plans

European Commission publishes preliminary instructions to Apple on how to open up iOS to rivals, prompting privacy complaint

The European Commission has published preliminary findings on guidelines it plans to deliver to Apple on how to open up its platforms, including the iPhone, as required under the Digital Markets Act.

In response, Apple complained that competitor Meta has made too many interoperability requests, which could affect users’ privacy and security.

The preliminary findings, which are open to comments until 9 January, instruct Apple how to make its iOS operating system more accessible to smart watches, earbuds, headsets and other devices from competitors.

The Commission told Apple to provide a clear and concrete process for developers looking to achieve interoperability, including status updates on their request and a dedicated point of contact.

Developer process

The company will also be required to receive feedback regarding the effectiveness of its proposed interoperability offerings, with a fair and impartial conciliation mechanism for resolving technical disputes, the Commission said.

In response, Apple said in an online document that the DMA opens up its operating systems to “data-hungry companies across the globe” who will seek to “weaponise” interoperability.

It singled out Facebook parent Meta, which has made 15 interoperability requests so far, more than any other company, demanding alterations that raise “concerns” about privacy and security.

“In many cases, Meta is seeking to alter functionality in a way that raises concerns about the privacy and security of users, and that appears to be completely unrelated to the actual use of Meta external devices, such as Meta smart glasses and Meta Quests,” Apple said.

Meta makes Meta Quest virtual reality headsets and smart glasses connected to its platforms and AI offerings.

Privacy fears

Apple said the alterations would allow Meta’s apps, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to to read users’ messages, track their apps, see every phone call made or received, scan their photos, look at their files and calendar events and log their passwords, among other things.

The company noted that Meta has been fined in Europe over privacy issues.

The DMA, which took effect last year, requires Apple to provide interoperability on its platforms, such as the iPhone, and to allow users choice in how to install apps rather than limiting installations to its own App Store.

The Commission said it would deliver a decision on whether Apple complies with the DMA in March of next year, with failure to comply entailing the possibility of hefty fines.