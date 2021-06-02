‘From the desk of Donald Trump’ communications website closes after just one month of operation, and will not be returning

The communications or blog website that Donald Trump launched to publish content ‘straight from the desk’ of the former president of the United States, has been closed down.

In early May Trump had launched his ‘communications’ website (found here), and it essentially published Trump’s thoughts on daily issues, much like he did on Twitter.

It came into being after Donald Trump was banned from all major social networking platforms after his role in inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January, which resulted in the deaths of five people (including one police officer who was beaten to death).

‘From the desk’

Since his banning from social media outlets, the former president had to issue his statements via traditional press releases, which the new website also hosted in its one month of operation.

Users were able to like Trump’s posts, but crucially for Trump and his team, his supporters were also able to share his statements on their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Trump famously used his new ‘communications’ website to lash out at Facebook and other social networking platforms over his continued ban from their services.

That came after Facebook’s Oversight Board ruled that it can keep suspending Donald Trump on Facebook and Instagram, which Trump called a “total disgrace.”

Website closure

But visitors to the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” website on Wednesday, instead of being greeted with a list of his thoughts on daily issues, are instead invited to register and sign up for alerts from the former US President.

The closure of the website was confirmed to CNBC by his spokesman on Wednesday.

It “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said via email.

He declined to provide additional details about those efforts.