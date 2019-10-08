Access to Photoshop and other Adobe software is shortly to be cut off in Venezuela, due to US sanctions

The power of the United States in the technology sector has been demonstrated after Adobe confirmed it is closing down access to its software for users in Venezuela.

The news was confirmed when Adobe published a support document that said the company is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela starting 28 October, due to US Government’s Executive Order 13884 issued on 5 August 2019.

The move by US President Donald Trump has effectively halted all US trade with the country, in a measure to increase pressure of President Nicolás Maduro and convince him to step down.

Venezuela shutdown

“The US Government issued Executive Order 13884, the practical effect of which is to prohibit almost all transactions and services between US companies, entities, and individuals in Venezuela,” wrote Adobe. “To remain compliant with this order, Adobe is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela.”

“You have until October 28, 2019 to download any content that you have stored in your Adobe account,” Adobe warned. “After this date your account will be deactivated.”

And it said that no refunds would be given to users in that country, and access to Adobe’s free services will also be cut off.

Adobe of course killed off its Creative Suite and its traditional licensing model in 2013, when it revealed that its Creative Cloud would be delivered on a monthly subscription basis instead.

This means that users were no longer able to purchase standalone versions of the software, and instead have to rely on a subscription-only model, which makes it easier for Adobe to flip the kill switch.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether other technology companies will follow Adobe’s lead in Venezuela.

